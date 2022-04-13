NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people accused of being involved in a human trafficking operation appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

News 2 crews were in court as Charles McGlother, 50, and his alleged girlfriend Karen Bailer (41) both pleaded not guilty. However, Charles Sumner (60) was not arraigned. Sumner stated that he wanted to hire his own attorney, so the judge gave him an additional three weeks.

Charles McGlother pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Charles Sumner was not arrigned in court Wednesday. Three human trafficking suspects appeared in court Wednesday morning.

On March 31, authorities carried out two search warrants at an Antioch home on Bluewillow Court and a makeshift recording studio on Fesslers Lane, after a months-long investigation.

Two women were found with the suspects during their arrest at the Antioch home and said they were being trafficked. Metro police said a tip from a victim’s advocacy group helped lead to the arrests.