NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County remains under a state of emergency after a deadly tornado outbreak.

“Yesterday was, unfortunately, another heartbreaking day for Nashville and others in Middle Tennessee…while the days and weeks ahead will be challenging, we will respond,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said.

Below is a look at how Nashville agencies responded to the tornadoes and where things stand.

Nashville Fire Department

The Nashville Fire Department transported 19 people with storm-related injuries. The fire department is operating regularly and their Urban Search and Rescue Team is accompanying residents of in impacted areas to retrieve items, according to officials.

Nashville Office of Emergency Management

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said three people, including a child, died on Nesbitt Drive in Madison after a tornado hit a mobile home park.

OEM said they received 244 calls for service since 4 p.m. Saturday.

A barge currently sits abandoned around the 214 mile-marker on the Cumberland River. Officials said both the Coast Guard and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) have been notified.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team is also on the ground clearing impacted area, while the police department’s aviation unit flies overhead. Officers have closed multiple roads for impacted areas in Madison and North Nashville.

According to officials, multiple roads are still closed due to downed power lines/poles in the area of Dickerson Pike and Gallatin Pike.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross set up a shelter for displaced residents at Isaac Litton Alumni Center, located at 4500 Gallatin Pike. Officials said approximately 25 clients and four dogs came to the shelter.

Metro Animal Care and Control and Nashville Humane are collecting supplies for pets that may show up to the shelter.

Office of Homeless Services

Officials with the Office of Homeless Services are going out to camps assessing the needs of the unhoused. Water and snacks have been purchased and will be distributed to the unhoused, while officials ensure they have a way to get to a shelter.

Metro Social Services

Metro Social Services has been in communication with emergency officials and is prepared to respond to emergency shelters and wherever else needed. Crews have also been checking in with assisted living facilities and other locations, ensuring their needs are met.

Metro Water Services

All Metro Water Services are operating on Nashville Electric Service power. However, officials said a 5,000-gallon diesel tank leaked an unknown amount of fuel into Dry Creek next to the Cumberland River, located in the 1200 block of Northgate Business Parkway.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is aware of the situation.

Brush/Debris Collection

For any residents who need to put debris at the curb for collection, all items must be separated into three different piles and placed at the curb or street side for collection. Any debris that is not separated will not be collected. The three different classifications for collection are:

White goods and metals (appliances, etc.)

Construction and demolition debris (lumber, windows, etc.)

Vegetation (brush, limbs and all other yard waste)

Items should not be put in public alleys as they need to stay clear for emergency crews and trash collection services.

Nashville Electric Service

Nashville Electric Service (NES) has restored power to nearly 18,000 customers. However, about 27,000 customers are still without power.

NES substations in Hendersonville and North Nashville received significant damage that is also impacting the transmission system coming out of the Saundersville and Edenwood substations.

Officials said most of the current outages are fed from these substations and transmission lines in these areas. Crews expect some of the outages to be prolonged, but NES will have a better understanding later Sunday as they assess damage.