NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pursuit led Metro police to arrest an 18-year-old Wednesday afternoon in connection with multiple business burglaries across Nashville.

Metro police reported Santos Velasquez ran from a stolen car before he was taken into custody in South Nashville.

Velasquez is linked to a business burglary at a heating supply company off Lebanon Pike on Oct. 19, 2023. According to arrest documents, Velasquez kicked out the glass of a tool display case and took more than $30,000 worth of equipment and tools. Damage to the business is estimated to cost $1,500.

A nearby supply business on Elm Hill Pike was burglarized on Nov. 16. Velasquez is a suspect in theft of tools and equipment worth at least $8,000 stolen from this business and damage to the front door worth $2,750.

Metro police reported surveillance video captured Velasquez entering the business multiple times and putting tools in a car.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Velasquez was under surveillance by detectives when he was reportedly seen entering a stolen Dodge Charger on Piccadilly Row in Antioch. Officers had followed Velasquez in a helicopter from Brenda Court to Piccadilly Row, where Velasquez abandoned the Charger, according to arrest documents.

An officer approached Velasquez and commanded him to stop before Velasquez ran and hid inside a garage at a home on Tavistock Place. A K-9 officer was brought in to enter the garage and take Velasquez into custody.

Velasquez was booked into the Metro jail and charged with four counts of felony burglary, two counts of vehicle theft, resisting arrest and two counts of evading arrest. His bond was set at $17,000.