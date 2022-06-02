NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After weeks of being in the green and COVID cases remaining low, Davidson County is now seeing an increase.

“When we do move from green to yellow it’s an indication that our hospitalizations are going up which we can see in our own data as well,” said Nashville Metro Public Health epidemiologist, Leslie Waller.

After weeks of low levels, Davidson is now one of three counties in the state that has seen an uptick in cases.

But with CMA Fest in Nashville and Bonnaroo in Manchester returning — both expected to bring thousands of people to Middle Tennessee — Waller says she isn’t expecting the county to move to the red after these huge events.

“We are talking about a lot of people, but we’ve also had a lot of people coming and going, so I’m personally not expecting that to happen,” she said.

Waller says she and her team are tracking to see if cases will drop which she’s hopeful could come soon. “More than anything I’m keeping my eyes on multiple data points that are showing we might actually be moderating and with some luck starting to decline.”

While the city prepares for the influx of people and music, Waller says those who plan to be in the crowds should still mask up and get vaccinated. “It might be a little boring to talk about at this point and everyone’s tired of it, but it doesn’t change the fact that that’s still what is most important.”

Waller is still encouraging people who attend to wear a strong mask like a KN95 and either get vaccinated or stay up to date on vaccinations.