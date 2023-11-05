NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With Christmas quickly approaching, Nashville officials have begun their annual search in finding the perfect tree that will serve as the centerpiece for holiday celebrations in Music City.

For the past 30 years, Metro Parks has provided the perfect Christmas tree to help spread the holiday cheer, and this year is no different.

However, Metro Parks’ Horticulturist Randall Lantz said just any tree won’t do — the perfect Christmas tree must meet a few requirements.

In fact, the city is specifically looking for a 30 to 40-foot-tall Norway Spruce that looks good from all angles.

“We would very much like to have a tree that has grown too big for its current location or needs removal. We know it’s out there! We just haven’t found it yet,” said Lantz. “For anyone that believes they have such a tree, please make sure to include the address of the tree so our staff can take an initial look. The tree should be a Norway Spruce which has the same shape that we see in children’s books about Christmas.”

Believe you have the perfect tree for the holiday season? If so, the Parks’ department say the would handle all of the work by cutting down the tree, grinding out the stump and even planting a replacement tree if desired.

If you have a tree that meets the criteria above, please call Randall Lantz at 615-862-8400.