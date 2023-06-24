NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You already have the scarf, hat, can cooler, jersey and socks — so why not further show your Nashville SC pride on your vehicle!

On Wednesday, June 14, the Nashville Soccer Club announced that for the first time ever, fans could pre-order Nashville SC branded license plates.

Source: Nashville Soccer Club

A portion of proceeds from the $35 plate will benefit the NSC Community Fund, whose mission is to enrich and enhance the communities served by Major League Soccer in areas of youth, health and inclusion.

To pre-order a plate, you must be a resident of Tennessee. The Vehicle Services Division will assign a unique set of alpha and numerical digits as the license plate number, but personalized plates will be available at a later date.

According to the soccer club, fans are allowed to make one submission per deposit. Those who would like additional plates should complete the submission process for each plate.

Fans have until June 28 to pre-order their specialty NSC branded plates. To pre-order, click here.