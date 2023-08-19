NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Longtime Nashville soccer fans got to see history made Saturday as the Leagues Cup final came to Music City for the first time.

Tailgaters started gathering early outside Geodis Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, eager to watch Nashville SC take on Inter Miami CF.

“Again, next to the Predators, you know their Stanley Cup run, this is a great chance for Nashville to bring a major league championship home against one of the greatest players of soccer history,” SC Supporters Group member and Nashville native Charlie Pate said.

Inter Miami ended up beating Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final in front of a sold out stadium of more than 30,000 people.

The chance to see one of the world’s best soccer players, Lionel Messi, drove demand through the roof, with ticket prices exceeding $17,000.

“A lot of people, they say, ‘Why are you rooting for Messi?’ We’re not rooting for Messi. We love Messi because he brought this game to a high level, and we have the opportunity to compete with him, and maybe beat him,” said Marco Aras with La Brigada de Oro.

Others created their own watch party with a big screen just outside Geodis Park.

“My husband, he’s doing face painting. We have some hats for the people representing Nashville, so there you go,” said Suzy Vera with Vera Arts.

“Muy feliz and very excited. My wife, my family, my kids, and everybody in Nashville, today is winning,” artist Jose Vera said.

For Nashville SC fans, making it to a championship match was a longtime coming, even though Inter Miami won in the end.

“The club itself, I think originally fans chipped in to keep it going and then went from there, so it’s got a longer history really than just the USL and then the MLS days. I know there’s a lot of people here right now that will be extremely emotional to see this,” Pate added.