NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday’s 3 p.m. Nashville SC game against the Philadelphia Union is set to bring 30,000 fans to Geodis Park. The stadium has 5,000 parking spaces that are already pre-sold.

Metro police advise fans to park at Nissan Stadium or Fort Negley. Nissan Stadium is charging $10 to park in lots R, T and N, but offers a free roundtrip shuttle service. Fort Negley is free to park, but charges $10 for roundtrip shuttle service.

Several people in nearby neighborhoods are concerned with fans parking on their streets. A few residents are planning to allow fans to park on their driveways for a few dollars.

