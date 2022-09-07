NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tributes to murdered Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher are happening across the country with running groups organizing to finish “Eliza’s run” after she was abducted on her morning jog.

The 34-year-old teacher and mother of two was abducted on the University of Memphis campus during the halfway point of her 10-mile run from her home last Friday.

Hundreds plan to gather in Memphis Friday morning and start running at 4:20 a.m., the same time she was abducted, and run the entire route.

The Nashville Running Company will host a memorial and informal run for Fletcher Friday morning beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Runners will gather at their shop, located at 820 Woodland Street, for a short run to “express our sadness, the heaviness of what it means to lace up every day, and for us to run UNafraid” with an easy pace and no runner left behind.

“We will run in memory of her and other women who have suffered violence on runs. We are also running in solidarity with all women runners who must take extra precautions each and every day to feel safe and normal on their runs.”

The East Nasty Running Club is running in honor of Eliza Fletcher Wednesday evening. The group run begins at 6 p.m. at the intersection of South 12th Street and Holly Street.

“Everyone is welcome to run with us and hope you may find comfort and safety in our community, as we run to honor Eliza,” read a post from the group.