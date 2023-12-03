NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville restaurant has gained major bragging rights after being the only eatery in Music City named on OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants list for 2023.

OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation company, recently released it’s annual list naming the top 100 eateries in the America.

The list was curated based on more than 12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews.

Out of the 100 named, only one restaurant in Music City held a spot in the rankings.

According to OpenTable, Noko received a 4.9 rating and has been reviewed nearly 600 times from diners.

The restaurant is nestled in the heart of East Nashville at 701 Porter Road and is an Asian-inspired eatery that focuses on wood fire cooking techniques.

OpenTable credits Executive Chef Dung Vo to the restaurant’s success stating, “Executive Chef Dung “Junior” Vo aims to perfect the balance of new and old techniques in wood fire cooking, putting his Asian-influenced spins on familiar proteins and indigenous vegetables through smoking, searing, and roasting.”

Some notable mentions on the menu includes dumplings with beef de dashi chili oil, tuna crispy rice with a sweet spicy soy aioli and crab fried rice that features pieces of wagyu fat garlic egg scallions.

More than a dozen restaurants in California made this year’s OpenTable’s 2023 list. However, 24 states didn’t make the list at all including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi — just to name a few.

To see the full list of OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for 2023, click here.