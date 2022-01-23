NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wondering where you should go for dinner? How about trying one restaurant in Nashville that has claimed a top 10 spot on Yelp’s annual “Top 100” list that names some of the best eateries in the country.

Yelp, the popular directory for restaurants and businesses, released its “Top 100” list of 2022 that features some of the best restaurants in the United States.

In a statement, Yelp states the list is compiled by actual users and their respective rankings.

“The resulting list is collaborative and passion-driven – an accurate reflection of the Yelp community itself,” Yelp wrote in an emailed statement.

One restaurant in South Nashville that claims to feature the real flavors of Uzbekistan ranked high on this year’s list claiming the number nine spot!

OSH Restaurant & Grill on Thompson Lane has more than 100 five-star reviews on Yelp and customers can’t get enough of the Mediterranian and Middle Eastern cuisine that has an Uzbek twist.

Osh Rice Pilaf (Courtesy: OSH Restaurant & Grill)

“Right off the bat, this was the best hummus I’ve ever tasted. The fresh pita bread took it even higher…. The mixed grill [was] a sampler of kofka, lamb chops, a chicken kabob, a vegetable kabob and so help me… a lamb kabob… and… delicious rice. Yes, I ate the whole thing,” said Yelp user Sticks M.

Two other restaurants in the Nashville area also claimed spots on this year’s list:

No. 14- Skulls Rainbow Room at 222 Printers Alley

No. 53- Food truck Caracasville

To view Yelp’s complete list of “Top 100 Restaurants of 2022” click here.