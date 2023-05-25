NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to Nashville residents, despite requests to have them removed, abandoned vehicles are taking up parking spots, gathering trash, and causing traffic headaches across the city.

Metro Councilmember Sean Parker said in recent months he has started to hear from constituents weekly, asking why their requests to have these cars towed away are getting ignored.

“We are not talking about somebody who is parked overnight who has expired tags; we are talking about vehicles that have been there for a month, 6 months, a couple years in some cases,” Parker said.

He explained that it wasn’t always this way, but when the city’s contract with the business that was removing these cars ended, they have been unable to find another group to take over.

“It’s something that folks are noticing in the community,” he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said they are aware of the issue.

“Metro currently has the ability to remove vehicles when needed, particularly in emergency situations. A recent non-emergency procurement, more specifically for abandoned vehicles in non-emergency situations, did not have bidders, and we are currently reviewing this with the industry to understand why, as well as for opportunities to make this process more efficient and timely for all involved,” wrote Metro Chief Communication Officer TJ Ducklo.

Outside Meigs Academic Magnet High School, the abandoned car in the pick up and drop off zone has become somewhat of an end of year joke.

“Someone made a sign that said, ‘Goodbye Meigs and goodbye cars that haven’t moved in four years,'” Parker said.

The blue and red Saturn outside the school has busted windows and pieces of glass in the passenger seat. It is also missing a license plate and has been stripped of anything of any potential value.

Residents who live near the school said it’s been there for more than a year.

A few blocks away from the school, Nashville resident Jason Stalcup has two abandoned vehicles in front of his home. He said that despite requested they be removed and making requests into Hub Nashville, the cars are still there.

“It blocks our parking. Some of them are wrecked, so it doesn’t look so great parked in front of your house,” Stalcup said.

He added that sometimes he has found people sleeping in the cars.

Stalcup said it’s an inconvenience that he believes his tax dollars should go to addressing, even if it is not an emergency.