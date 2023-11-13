NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bathtub filled with sewage, black mold, and cockroaches. Those are just a few of the dozens of complaints filed against a Nashville apartment complex.

The situation is now getting the attention of a Metro Council member.

Residents at the Mosaic Apartments in South Nashville gave off multiple examples of their past and current living conditions. “I had leaks in my bathroom, I had leaks in my kitchen, the sink would get backed up and full of water,” Cecilia Pravo said.

During News 2’s interview with a resident named Ana, Cecilia Pravo translated for her. Cecilia said many minorities live in this apartment complex. “It is Black and Brown immigrants,” Pravo said.

Ana has lived at her apartment for seven years. She started bringing her complaints to management in 2021.

Ana said on top of the serious maintenance issues, residents also started seeing an increase in rent and utility bills. “Since then I decided I was going to join a collective fight and stand up for myself in a way that was more effective,” Pravo translated for Ana.

Back in September, residents delivered a petition to management with nearly 60 signatures. However, they said they received an email back dismissing the complaints.

“The residents are hoping for the city to investigate the infrastructure issues and provide a deadline for when they must be fixed,” Pravo said.

Cecilia said frustrations are only mounting after one resident recently had to evacuate when their bathtub filled up with black sewage. “The infrastructure in and around this complex is deplorable.”

Over the weekend, Cecilia helped residents file 66 code complaints. Metro Codes said they received the complaints Monday morning and are now considering the next steps.

On Monday night, city council representative, Russ Bradford, is meeting with Mosaic Apartment residents to discuss these concerns.

News 2 spoke with the property manager in person. They directed us to the management company that is out of state. News 2 is waiting for a response.