NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Rescue Mission served warm Thanksgiving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to Nashville’s homeless community on Thursday.

The night before, about 800 people stayed at the mission and woke up to a feast served by the community.

Volunteers worked in shifts to prepare and distribute meals. The Hill family has been volunteering at the mission on Thanksgiving for over a decade and brought their son Judson along for the first time this year.

“We’ve got to set the tone for the next generation,” Judd Hill said. “It really sets the mood for being thankful and being appreciative for all the gifts God’s given us.”

Many of the volunteers were graduates of the mission’s Life Recovery Program and are now on the other side of the table.

“It has been life changing,” said Angie, a life recovery graduate. “It gave me my life back, so I feel like I owe it back to the people.”

“I can be a vision for them to strive for,” said Joey, another life recovery graduate. “It’s never too late to ask for help.”