NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Helping those battling addiction is one of many goals the Nashville Rescue Mission continues to address. Its new Women and Children’s Campus is helping the nonprofit stay ahead of the growing population needing assistance.

According to the Nashville Rescue Mission, the new building is located at 1716 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. The facility features 166 beds, eight new family rooms, increased restroom and shower capacity, and many more amenities.

Several people who are working at the mission have successfully completed the recovery program. It wasn’t too long ago that Angela Goans was one of the people coming in for help. In 2021, she joined the mission’s seven month recovery program to stop a 21-year-long addiction.

“It saved my life. It is all about God and recovery,” Goans said, adding that if it weren’t for the program, she wouldn’t be here.

Goans currently counsels women battling addiction, wanting others to feel the joy of changing their lives for the better. For Goans, her biggest joy was getting her children back

“I have my daughter back…I have not had custody of her since she was three. She was 15 when I got her back” Goans said. “I got my two older children in my life now, my grandbabies. I have my own place, I have my own car, so that’s something I never had before”

Goans represents one of the thousands of lives transformed with the help of the Nashville Rescue Mission. With the new Women and Children’s Campus opening, officials continue that mission.

“Hope Lives Here” is a message that signifies the Nashville Rescue Mission’s goal of providing support and counseling to anyone who needs it.

To make a donation to the Nashville Rescue Mission amid the holiday season, click here.