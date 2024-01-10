NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is reportedly becoming an epicenter for drug trafficking. Authorities with the Cheatham County Drug Unit said many of the narcotics there come from Nashville.

“In early 2017, most of your drugs that we were seeing were coming from Atlanta, Georgia,” said Lt. Shannon Heflin with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. “It had become a hub, and the reason being is because their street level narcotics units had been disbanded; there just wasn’t enough emphasis put on it; and, of course, the laws were lenient, to say, and I guess that trend has worked its way north towards Nashville, Tennessee.”

Just last week, three people were taken into custody in Nashville after fentanyl pills hidden in air mattresses were allegedly shipped from Arizona to Old Hickory. The Metro Nashville Police Department found 13.8 pounds of pills that the feds said the suspects planned to sell.

According to Heflin, drugs are more prominent on the streets due in part to a lack of resources for specialized drug units, as well as the record number of people crossing the southern U.S. border.

“These guys are getting smart. They’ll hire different people, you never know what kind of vehicle they’re gonna put it in or how they are gonna hide it, they spend a lot of money on trying to mask these illegal drugs to get them from point A to point B,” Heflin said.

With more than 30 active cases related to fentanyl poisoning in Cheatham County, law enforcement said many of those cases are traced back to Nashville.

Heflin said he has seen plenty of drug overdoses and deaths over the years.

“You lay in bed at night, and…it just goes over and over in your head, thinking, ‘Is there something that I could have done? Is there something that the community could have offered him? Is there something that could’ve saved this kid’s life?'” Heflin explained.

In 2022, a total of 26 Cheatham County residents died from an overdose, but 538 people died in Nashville during the first three quarters of 2023. According to officials, fentanyl was detected in 76.8% of Davidson County’s overdose deaths.

Heflin told News 2 that drug trafficking creates a larger issue: “It does bring theft, it brings burglaries, it brings other violent crimes, and, of course, you get a lot of crimes, I mean, you get a lot of people who get shot in the day by an accidental crossfire.”

In order to curb the problem, Heflin said state and local leaders need to increase the punishment for selling drugs, including attempted murder charges in some cases.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug abuse, you can call or text the Tennessee Redline at 800-889-9789.