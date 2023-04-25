NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Renters looking for places to live still consider Nashville one of their top destinations, according to a new report from RentCafe.

Music City was the 20th most sought-after locations for renters in April, according to the report. It ranked higher than major cities like Washington, D.C., Richmond, VA, and Indianapolis.

RentCafe took a number of factors into consideration, including the number of available apartments and how many renters searched for rentals there. Additionally, the site looked at the number of saved searches and properties added to favorites, which help renters “stay ahead of the game in an ever-changing market.”

Despite a slight dip from March, Nashville remains a top favorite city for renters, with one of the highest rates of apartment listings saved as favorites year-over-year among 150 U.S. cities analyzed. Nashville had 567% year-over-year saves, according to RentCafe.

Renters also saved 12% more searched while looking at Nashville properties this month compared to this time last year.

The only other Tennessee city catching renters’ eyes this month was Memphis, which saw its listing views increase by 30%. To view the full report, click here.