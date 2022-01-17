NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A study conducted by WalletHub named Nashville to have one of the highest crime rates per 1,000 residents among state capitals in the country, ranking fourth overall.

Music City ranked second in the economic well-being category and 18th in affordability, but 27th in quality of life and 30th in quality of health and education.

Nashville also ranked highly on the list of cities with the most attractions, coming in at 5th.

Overall, Nashville was ranked the 18th best capital to live in the U.S.

According to the study’s findings, Little Rock, Arkansas ranked the highest for crime while Concord, N.H. was the lowest. Following Little Rock is Salt Lake City, Utah, Baton Rouge, La., Nashville, and then Charleston, W.Va.

WalletHub used, “49 key indicators of affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life” to determine its rankings. To view the study’s full findings, click here.