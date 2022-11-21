NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new ranking has put Music City at the top of the charts. Unfortunately, the number one spot comes with costly consequences for drivers in Nashville.

A study by the online insurance group QuoteWizard recently analyzed data from all 50 states and most major cities to determine where potholes are the most prevalent.

Nick Vinzant, Senior Research Analyst for QuoteWizard, says the study based the rankings by looking at Google searches for pothole-related terms. Vinzant says it is the best way to compile data since states do not keep track of potholes the same way and many repairs are done without insurance claims.

“We looked at it all the way back to 2004 to make sure that there weren’t any aberrations. You know, that it wasn’t just one year kind of a blip or a trend,” said Vinzant, “But then we looked at it based on the last year for the official rankings to review and make sure that this isn’t all of a sudden an anomaly, so to speak.”

The ranking put Nashville ahead of Philadelphia and three other cities in Washington state for cities that see the worst pothole problems in the U.S.

Top 5 cities with the worst potholes problems:

Nashville, TN Spokane, WA Yakima, WA Philadelphia, PA Seattle, WA

Vinzant says pothole problems cost drivers in the U.S. nearly $3 billion a year fixing damage caused by potholes.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“When we’re talking about automotive insurance and people out on the road, the potholes are one of the things that affect a lot of drivers. On average potholes cost about $3 billion a year in terms of repairs,” said Vinzant,” So this is a pretty substantial problem nationwide, but it’s a much bigger problem in certain parts of the country.”

According to the data, as a state, Tennessee ranks as the 9th worst for pothole problems in the country.

To view the full study, click here.