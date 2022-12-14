NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Middle Tennessee, it’s not a matter of if you’ll encounter road rage, but when, and a new study conducted by the route planning software company Circuit Team backs up that claim.

Circuit Team asked 1,000 Twitter users which cities have the most road rage incidents, and Nashville came in at seventh.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) told News 2 the growth in Nashville and its network of interstates are partly to blame for the road rage problem.

“We not only have a lot of people here in Tennessee that are driving, but we also have quite a bit of flow of traffic from other states as well,” Megan Cooper with AAA said. “Any time you have that increased traffic, more people driving on any given roadway, that opens up the opportunity for something happening.”

According to AAA, aggressive driving behaviors including speeding, tailgating, and weaving in and out of traffic can lead to road rage incidents.

Cooper said it’s important to remember you can only control your own actions behind the wheel, not others’. If you encounter aggressive driving or road rage, don’t react or engage. It’s best to let the driver pass if possible. That’s important to note especially over the holiday season.

“We’re expecting a busy travel season, and even though Christmas and New Year’s are happy occasions, there’s stress that comes with that, too. So just know that most of the time, those drivers aren’t doing something intentionally to you,” Cooper said.

For the study’s results, click here.