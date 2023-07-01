NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — As Pride month officially comes to a close, one project remains an ongoing labor of love.

Sarah Calise, a librarian at Vanderbilt University, started the Nashville Queer History website in 2021 from a master’s class project.

“It really started as a class project in the summer of 2021 when I was getting my master’s in library science,” she told News 2.

In her digital humanities class, she was tasked with creating a digital project. As a full-time archivist with Middle Tennessee State University at the time, she came across a large collection of queer historical material from Out Central, a now-closed LGBT community center previously located in Nashville. The organization closed its doors in 2018, Calise said, but one of the board members was an MTSU alum, so they gathered documents and photos and donated them to the MTSU archives.

As she went through the material, she saw over 400 photos from previous Nashville Pride parades and picnics, as well as two-and-a-half years’ worth of copies of Dare newspapers—Nashville’s first gay and lesbian newspaper—and thought they would make for a great subject for the class project.

Thus, Nashville Queer History was born, she said.

Since then, Calise says she views NQH as the “digital portal” for research, preservation and education on Middle Tennessee’s LGBTQ history. Her hope is that it inspires activism, education and inclusion in the area for LGBTQ youth and adults.

“I’ve always seen one of the main roles of Nashville Queer History as just to be to educate and to enlighten people on the fact that queer and trans people have existed forever,” she said. “They certainly weren’t calling themselves queer or trans—those terms are contemporary for human history—but there’s always been gender diversity and sexuality diversity throughout human existence.”

NQH, she added, was giving that more local lens to that principle.

“Nashville Queer History…tries to show that queer and trans people have been beautiful, productive, good-intentioned members of our society here in Nashville and Davidson County,” Calise said. “We’ve been part of your politics, your culture, your social history, building up all organizations and institutions across Davidson County. It’s just that for much of history, because of oppression, you just didn’t know. You didn’t know you were working with a queer or trans person.”

Calise brought 10 full exhibit panels of NQH to this year’s Nashville Pride Festival, allowing the approximately 125,000 attendees the chance to get to know historic queer Nashville, including the city’s history with drag, previous laws against cross-dressing and more. Initially, there were only four exhibit panels, which premiered at the library at MTSU in the spring of 2022.

“It’s grown a little bit ever since then. I’ve added six more panels to it,” she told News 2. “I’m continuously doing more research. I’m always finding more things in archives across the country, as things get digitized.”

In addition to her own research, Calise is getting assistance from others who want to contribute to the archive through oral histories.

“I’m always building a list of people who still live in Nashville or once lived in Nashville or Middle Tennessee,” she said. “People are always connecting me with folks who they think should talk with me and record their histories. That’s always an ongoing Nashville Queer History project.”

As more people discover the online archives, she added, they want to help grow the collection further and donate to the cause.

Those interested in connecting with Calise can go to Nashville Queer History’s website and click “Contact” or reach out through the project’s Instagram page. Those interested in sharing their stories can click on the “Your Story” button on the website.