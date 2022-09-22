NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a ‘non-location-specific bomb threat’ was emailed to Nashville Public Library.

Metro police told News 2 at around 10:30 a.m., library staff at NPL’s downtown location on Church Street informed police of an emailed bomb threat made toward no specific location.

According to police, offices and NPL staff members checked the downtown building for suspicious items, while officers from other precincts did the same at the other NPL branches throughout Davidson County. No suspicious items were found.

Police said due to an abundance of caution, library leadership personnel made the decision to close all library locations for the rest of the day.

Police are calling the investigation “criminal” and the investigation remains active.

NPL wrote on Facebook that all locations will reopen for regular hours Friday.