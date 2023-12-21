NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Having a library card in Nashville can provide residents access to many things beyond just books.

Those looking to try their hand at sewing can borrow sewing machines, or even vegetable seeds are available at certain library branches for people looking to start a garden. But there’s another option some might be surprised to find at their local library.

“We can check out books and music, and sometimes there were records in the past, but I’ve never in any other state I’ve lived in heard of being able to check out art and hang it in your house,” said Jesse Ross, Metro Nashville Arts Commission Public Art Project Coordinator.

For nearly the past two years, a wide range of works created by local artists have been available to check out at the Madison and Southeast branches of the Nashville Public Library, with a long list of people typically waiting to hang a piece of the collection on their wall.

Artwork on display at the Madison library branch. (Courtesy: Metro Arts)

“We’ve had different pieces of art checked out a total of 443 times since Summer 2021 when we launched,” said Ed Brown, Public Information Officer for the library system. “On average, we have about 14 checkouts per month, and I don’t have a real clear percentage I can give you, but I can tell you at any given time the majority of the collection is checked out.”

However, those living in between Madison and Southeast Nashville won’t have to wait much longer as the Metro Arts Lending Library Collection is being expanded to five more branches in 2024, and there are plans to bring it to even more locations in the future.

Those branches include Donelson, East Nashville, Green Hills, Hermitage and Old Hickory — covering nearly every end of the city to give more people access.

That accessibility was a key part of why Brown said the library system wanted to get involved in the program when the idea was first pitched.

“Lots of people love artwork. Lots of people want to support artists, but the reality is not everybody economically is able to,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter if you make six figures, or you make $6 an hour. You can come in here and, as long as you’ve got your library card, which is free in the first place, you can access this collection.”

Artwork on display at the Southeast library branch. (Courtesy: Metro Arts)

The idea came around right after the COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly March 2020 tornado, when Metro Arts Public Art Collections Manager Anne-Leslie Owens said many artists in the Nashville area were financially hurting.

By purchasing 60 individual artworks for up to $2,000 each, Owens said they found a way to not only support artists financially, but to get their work in front of more people. The works currently available range from oil paintings to watercolors and cover a wide variety of topics.

“It’s not where you come in and it’s just a bunch of portraits that you’re stuck with, you can really browse and find something that appeals to you artistically,” Brown said. “I think that has been huge in helping this collection be as successful as it is.”

Artwork on display at the Southeast library branch. (Courtesy: Metro Arts)

Library card holders can borrow art for up to three months, and Ross said many people fall in love with the art, prompting them to learn more about the artists and sometimes purchase some of their work to permanently hang in their homes.

“The fact that it’s local artists really connects with a lot of people,” Owens said. “The fact that they can learn more about these artists; visit their studios; see their collection; perhaps purchase artworks from them, I think that too has really made this program so successful.”

With the expansion of the program, officials plan to purchase another 60 works of art, each from a different artist. About a week after issuing a call to artists, Ross said the number of people submitting their work for consideration is already in the double digits.

Panelists from a variety of different backgrounds will be reviewing the submissions and selecting the art they think should be a part of the collection. Minus a few requirements such as size and weight, Ross said the selection process will largely be subjective to the community’s tastes.

“It’s going to be fun to see what the community decides, but there’s no guidelines as to what they’re specifically looking for,” he said.

The artworks selected will all be temporarily displayed at the Main Library Branch at 615 Church Street, where there will be a dedication event with all the artists. Then each piece of art will head to its final destination at one of the five new branches by Summer 2024.

Artwork on display at the Madison library branch. (Courtesy: Metro Arts)

Ross said it will likely be a very difficult selection process, with potentially hundreds of works being submitted. However, he and the Metro Arts Lending Library team are excited to continue to see the program expand and to potentially get more people involved in the arts.

“That’s what excites me is the accessibility and what it does for the arts community because we’ve seen those zip codes of artists when they move to Nashville, the zip code every few years keeps moving further and further out of Nashville because they can’t afford to live here,” he said. “If we are the ‘Athens of the South,’ and an art community, then we need to do more things that are supporting that ecosystem so artists can thrive here.”

Anyone can submit an application to be a panelist online by clicking here. Those who are selected will receive an $850 stipend and will be asked to attend three in-person meetings, as well as review submitted artwork online. The deadline to apply is January 4.

Artists will be able to submit their work until the application deadline of January 14 by clicking here. Rules and guidelines for submissions are also available online.