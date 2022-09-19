NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville pub is paying respects to the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by donating to a cause that was dear to the late monarch.

The Pub, a traditional British pub-style restaurant located in the Gulch, is launching a fundraiser to benefit senior dogs in honor of the queen’s lifelong love of animals.

According to the restaurant, with every sale from their “Across the Pond” pint selections, $1 will be donated to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary is a home-based sanctuary in Mt. Juliet that houses around 120 senior dogs.

According to the organization, the mission of the sanctuary is to rescue elderly dogs from shelters where they are likely to be euthanized.

Following The Queen’s death, the pub set up a memorial where Nashvillians could pay their respects to the late monarch by signing a book offering their condolences.

To support the fundraiser, visit The Pub, located at 400 11th Ave. South in the Gulch.