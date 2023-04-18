NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2023 Nashville Pride Festival will include performances from Fletcher, Fitz and the Tantrums, Saucy, Santana, Leon, Miki Ratsula, Lauren Sanderson, Corook and more on the Equality Main Stage, the festival announced today.

This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville. The Pride Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at Broadway and 8th Avenue. General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now at NashvillePride.org.

The annual festival is considered the largest LGBTQ+ event in Tennessee, with organizers expected a crowd of over 100,000 in attendance this year. The festival also features over 240 vendors, food trucks, three stages of live entertainment with over 100 acts performing over two days, an extensive kids and family area, youth area, art installations and more.

(Courtesy of Nashville Pride)

Several of Nashville’s own LGBTQ+ artists will also be performing on the multiple stages, including Autumn Nicholas, Chris Housman, Ysa, Tayls, Wyn Starks and Josey, among others.

“This year is particularly important. In 2023, Nashville Pride serves as a place to honor our history, experience the present moment, and acknowledge the work that remains to protect and expand our rights,” said Mac Huffington, President of the Nashville Pride Board of Directors. “We will continue to stand up for our rights and our community. We will not be silenced or pushed back in the closet.”

According to organizers, the first official Nashville Pride Parade was organized in June 1988, but pride events in the city date back 50 years.