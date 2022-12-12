NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is ranked in the top 15 best cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations by the personal-finance website, WalletHub.

With New Year’s right around the corner, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is expecting the economic impact from the holiday weekend to be bigger than ever this year.

“New Year’s is huge for Nashville’s economy. We sell about 29,000 hotel rooms and bring in about $29 to $30 million dollars in direct visitor’s spending,” Deana Ivey, President of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said.

A packed downtown Nashville is what you can typically expect on any normal weekend, but this New Year’s, every bar, restaurant, and hotel will be filled with thousands of people ready to ring in the holiday.

In 2021, Music City’s event, the “Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” broke records, bringing in roughly $30 million in visitor spending, and they hope this year’s attendance will top it.

“When you look at 29,000 hotel rooms and there are usually two to three people per room, so that’s a huge amount of people that come in. This year, it’s stacking up to be really strong,” Ivey said.

Ivey expects all the bars, restaurants, and hotels to bring in their own record numbers this year as well.

“They see a huge impact. They do really well on New Year’s and they always have, and always will. It’s a great place to celebrate. Some of the bars have a special event or cover charge of their own, so that’s adding to it, and not just the bar tab or the food tab,” Ivey said.

It’s going to be a strong weekend for tourism leading up to the big celebration, with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, Dec. 28, Kentucky battling Iowa in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve, and then plenty of New Year’s Eve events happening all throughout the city later that evening.