NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lucky Powerball player in Nashville was able to triple their earnings by paying an extra dollar for the Power Play feature.

Tennessee Lottery officials say the player matched four of five balls, plus the Powerball, to win the base prize of $50,000.

For an extra dollar, the player chose the Power Play feature. Since the Power Play number that was drawn was three, the player’s prize tripled from $50,000 to $150,000.

In a release, lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Titan Deli Market located in the 2000 block of DB Todd Jr. Boulevard.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $131 million with the next drawing being held on Monday.