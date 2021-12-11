NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 86,000 customers are affected by power outages around Nashville, according to Nashville Electric Service.
The outages come as severe weather rolled through the area early Saturday morning and continues to hit the area.
You can check the NES Outage map here.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.