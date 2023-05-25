Metro Nashville police are looking for the two women pictured in connection with a shoplifting incident. (Courtesy: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding four women who are accused of stealing more than $9,000 worth of cell phones.

The alleged shoplifting incident happened on May 14 at the Verizon cell phone store at 6800 Charlotte Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Two women wearing black ball caps reportedly entered the business at about 5:30 p.m. Police said one of the women was carrying a baby.

Only seconds later, the first two suspects were followed in by two more women who were wearing long black shirts and had long dark hair, authorities reported.

The women in ball caps acted as lookouts while the other two women opened a locked display drawer and took 15 cell phones, according to police.

West precinct detectives are trying to identify the four women, who were captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone who recognizes the women or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.