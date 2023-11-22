NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Central Precinct officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $7,000 worth of gift cards at multiple Target stores.

The card was stolen from a man who, in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, met a woman on Broadway and took her back to his hotel room. When the man awakened the next morning, he said his Rolex watch and credit cards had been taken.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Depatment) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Depatment) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Depatment)

Anyone who recognizes the woman or suspect vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.