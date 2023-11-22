NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Central Precinct officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $7,000 worth of gift cards at multiple Target stores.
The card was stolen from a man who, in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, met a woman on Broadway and took her back to his hotel room. When the man awakened the next morning, he said his Rolex watch and credit cards had been taken.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or suspect vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.