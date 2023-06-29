A stolen gun reportedly fell out of a man’s waistband while he was being arrested Wednesday night. (Courtesy: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of stealing a car earlier this week is facing multiple charges after a stolen gun reportedly fell out of his waistband while he was being taken into custody.

Violent Crimes Initiative detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they caught 29-year-old Andre Lewis exiting the stolen 2011 Kia Sportage Wednesday night.

According to police, the car had been reported stolen on Tuesday from a business on Clarksville Pike after the owner left the keys inside.

As Lewis was being taken into custody, officers said a 9mm pistol fell from his waistband. The gun had reportedly been taken from an unlocked short-term rental property about a week earlier on June 22.

Lewis is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a handgun. According to court documents, Lewis was convicted of reckless homicide in 2014. He was still behind bars Thursday with a $16,000 bond.