NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pursuit ended in a wreck early Friday morning, but Nashville authorities are still trying to track down the suspect.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 a Hermitage Precinct officer was patrolling the area near the airport between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, targeting this area because of car break-ins at hotels there.

The officer reportedly noticed a vehicle speeding out of the parking lot, so he tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

Police said they chased the vehicle down Briley Parkway, White Bridge Road, and Midtown before it crashed in the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South.

According to authorities, a K9 was called in to help search for the suspect, who ran off from the scene of the wreck.

Police told News 2 early Friday morning they found a gun in the vehicle, but it was actually a BB gun that was altered to look like a real gun.

No additional information has been released about this incident.