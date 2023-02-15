NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing numerous charges after police said a “bag of white powder” and a gun fell out of his pocket while he was trying to run away from an officer.

An officer conducting extra patrols near the intersection of Dr. Db Todd Jr. Boulevard in Nashville first spotted James Talley, 56, at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. According to an affidavit, Talley was in a white Ford SUV that was sitting still in a lane of traffic with a green signal.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and Talley “slowly rolled to a stop” in the parking lot of a nearby Dollar General, the affidavit said. Talley then got out of the car and, after being ordered to get back in the vehicle, police said he began to run.

After a brief pursuit, the officer caught up with Talley and tried to put him in handcuffs. However, police said Talley “continued to wrestle his hands” away from the officer and after “using his body weight,” was able to escape again.

During that time, a “bag of white powder” and a gun fell out of Talley’s pockets, the affidavit said.

After another brief pursuit, the officer was able to take Talley into custody.

According to the affidavit, police found more drugs and paraphernalia in his possession, including a small bag of marijuana, more small bags containing white powder, an electronic scale and a small glass jar with white powder residue on it.

Police said Talley admitted the narcotics were cocaine and marijuana after being read his Miranda Rights. According to the affidavit, Talley has numerous prior felony violations for the sale of narcotics and weapons charges.

He also has a previous conviction for driving on a revoked license.

Talley is charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a weapon after a DUI conviction, and driving with a revoked license.