NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal cruelty cases are on the rise in the Volunteer State, according to data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) attributes that spike to the growing population in Nashville, saying there are more concerned citizens calling in complaints about animals facing abuse and neglect.

MACC Director Ashley Harrington has seen the horrors of animal cruelty. She is one of many people across the country dedicated to helping defenseless animals.

That includes dogs like Primrose, who was not only neglected, but intentionally set on fire. She was taken into MACC’s care, where she faced a long road to recovery. Through the center’s work, she was later adopted to a good home.

“The resilience that that dog showed, and the love and the kindness, even though she had been through horror,” Harrington said. “Those are the cases that stick with you and…they’re the ones that make you want to continue in this field.”

Another animal cruelty case involves the discovery of 17 dead cats in a Hermitage dumpster in November 2023, which sparked community outrage. Two months later, News 2 learned the reward for information leading to a conviction in this case is now up to $3,000.

If you would like to make a donation to the reward fund, or if you have information that will lead to the person(s) responsible for these dead cats, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The TBI has a special animal abuse registry to highlight those convicted of such crimes. To view the registry, click here.

Meanwhile, MACC employees continue to patrol and help animals they believe are neglected or abused. They encourage everyone to do their part and report these crimes.

“When there is a violation, we can issue an environmental citation if we see that violation,” Harrington explained. “If it’s something more egregious, there are times where we can cite with a state level citation, and we would need the help of the Metro police with that. We cannot issue a state citation, that’s why they assist.”

Metro Council and animal rights advocates will look at recent animal abuse cases and work on ways to approach animal cruelty during a meeting at the Historic Metro Courthouse, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.