NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Communities across Middle Tennessee are finding ways to celebrate Earth Day, which is today, April 22.

Centennial Park Conservancy is hosting the city’s official celebration of Earth Day at Centennial Park with the festivities kicking off at 11 a.m. and wrapping at 6 p.m.

There will be around 75 exhibitors and vendors, free yoga, kids activities, live music and more.

Plus, the Nashville Tree Foundation and Amazon have partnered to give away 500 trees.

Earth Day was first held on April 22, 1970 with approximately 20 million people demonstrating for environmental changes nationwide. Now, it’s celebrated annually across the globe.

