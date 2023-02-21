NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System will be conducting growl tests on Tornado Warning sirens Tuesday afternoon.

Nashville OEM said the following sirens will undergo tests:

-Siren 084 (8146 Coley Davis Rd.)

-Siren 087 (5141 John Hagar Rd.)

-Siren 093 (2749 Smith Springs Rd.)

The tests will happen between noon and 3 p.m.

Nashville OEM stressed the public may not hear the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings. The sirens will sound for less than a minute during the test.

The purpose of the test is to verify that the repairs made to the outdoor Tornado Warning sirens were successful.

The three sirens mentioned above failed during the February monthly test.