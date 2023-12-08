NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A nurse at TriStar Summit Medical Center was attacked by a patient in August and the suspect was recently taken into custody.

Metro police reported the incident happened at the Hermitage hospital on Aug. 19 as a patient was being evaluated for a medical hold.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Oren Kirk pulled a pen off the shirt of a nurse and started using it as a weapon.

Kirk was reportedly in a hallway when he approached the nurse. Kirk pulled the nurse’s hair back and tried to push the pen into her eye socket, according to an arrest warrant.

The staff reacted quickly and the victim ended up with a cut below her eye.

Kirk was booked into the Metro jail Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $35,000.