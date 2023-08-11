NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least 55 people have died in the devastating Maui wildfires. As of Thursday evening, Aerial Recovery, a Nashville-based nonprofit, is on the ground in Hawaii helping with ongoing recovery efforts.

“Team’s getting settled in, but within 30 minutes, they were already helping someone with smoke inhalation,” said Jeremy Locke, co-founder of Aerial Recovery. “The need is immediate and apparent.”

Locke said their team includes a firefighter, a doctor, two EMTs and a drone operator. He said they collaborate with the local emergency departments to add their expertise, locating and saving lives.

Locke anticipates the team to be on scene for at least a week, but will follow guidance from local advisers.

“This is a disaster that is definitely still ongoing,” said Locke. “Getting first responders out there to try and help out as soon as possible is very, very important.”

To make a donation supporting their efforts in Maui, click here.