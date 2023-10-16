NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville nonprofit is looking to give your old furniture a new life and their efforts are changing lives.

It’s a story about second chances and new beginnings. Out with the old and in with the new. All of which can be said about the furniture in homes destined for Welcome Home Ministries.

But the same can also be said for the men carting the furniture away and loading it into trailers. These men have come from the very lowest points of alcohol and drug addiction who have pretty much lost everything and are in the long process of rebuilding their lives, one heavy piece at a time.

“Our average guy is probably in his mid 50s and that’s about the time the enablers gone, Granny’s passed away, can’t live in the basement, Mom and Dad, we’ve spent all the money we know on treatment, we’re done. And it’s like, ‘Oh, I gotta do something,'” explained Welcome Home Ministries founder Daryl Murray.

Murray founded the ministry in 1992 and opened his first “Welcome Home House” in 1999.

The furniture donated eventually ends up in a new transition or “graduate” home where those who are ready to take that next step will live.

“We’re in our 31st year of doing this thing we started in 1992. We’ve got nine houses with 77 guys right now when we add these two houses, will have 11 houses with 88 guys, all paid off, except for this these two we’re buying and one other one. So that’s been a real blessing when all those things kind of how that came together.”

For every man Welcome Ministries can move into a home, there are dozens on waiting lists, trying to get in the ministry and begin their journey to sobriety.

So where does the furniture end up? On this day, we were taken to Greenwood Avenue in East Nashville, which is a home for Welcome Home Ministries graduates. The nonprofit has just purchased eight more unit thanks to generous donors. The single and simple apartments are surrounded by other units with people in the same transition.

“So by opening up new new units, eight more beds, that gives me eight more guys…These guys are coming from treatment off the street, detox centers, mental health crisis units, those kinds of things. So it’s a chance for them to now continue to put into practice the principles and skills that they learned while they were in the recovery house.”

Donated furniture that is getting a new life as men forever in recovery are looking for the same thing.

To learn more about Welcome Home Ministries, click here.