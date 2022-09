NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hurricane Ian has left a trail of devastation and a need for supplies in Florida. Church of Christ Relief Effort, Inc. is collecting donations to send to Florida.

Since 1990, the nonprofit has helped provide relief to disasters across the country. They now want to serve as a helping hand to those in Florida.

If you would like to donate please click here.