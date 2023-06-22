NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “One day, we all got letters in the mail saying we had 30 days.”

It was last January when Norma J. Upshaw was on the verge of homelessness.

“Being told you had 30 days to move out is very hard because first of all, you have to go find something that’s affordable,” she said.

The North Park Village Senior Living community had been bought by an investor, leaving Upshaw and dozens of other seniors with only a month to find a new home.

“We knew at that moment that it was more than just about my mother,” said Karen Holder. “It was about all citizens.”

Holder and Danielle Cotton, Upshaw’s daughter and granddaughter, soon found themselves stepping in to help.

“In that process, we saw that there were many many barriers, and we also saw the effects of involuntary displacement,” said Cotton.

So the two joined together and got to work.

They launched a non-profit called AWAKE Nashville, advocating for seniors and the housing gap impacting them.

On Tuesday, June 20, they were awarded land and $3 million from Metro Nashville’s Barnes Fund to build affordable housing for seniors.

“We knew that we wanted them to have an opportunity to age with dignity, age with respect, and age with options,” said Holder.

The new housing will be built off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville.

“Seeing them do this….it makes me very proud,” said Upshaw. “I just love them for it.”

Thankfully, Upshaw was able to find a place in Smyrna, but she hopes sharing her story will allow people to think about how Nashville is caring for its senior population.

“Think that maybe one day I might be in the same situation as some of the others,” she said. “That I might need help and who’s out there to help me?”

Cotton and Holder said they plan to unveil renderings of the new housing complex in late October.

They are hoping to break ground and have the housing ready for seniors by 2024.

The two also worked with lawmakers to get a new state law passed in March that requires landlords to provide a 60-day termination notice instead of 30 days to seniors.