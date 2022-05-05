NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the flow of traffic in Downtown Nashville shows no sign of ebbing, several transportation departments are joining together to address the congestion.

Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT), WeGo, Nashville Downtown Partnership, and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) have created the project Connect Downtown (CT).

The mission of CT is to improve the mobility of traffic and ease traffic congestion in the downtown core.

Connect Nashville Map of Study Area

According to NDOT, in the last decade, there have been 14,000 new residents who have moved downtown and 1.5 million square feet of office space under construction. Plus, roughly five million visitors have attended downtown events each year.

This group has been charged with developing a plan to fund and implement projects that will serve the areas needs. It’s more than just easing traffic headaches, it’s also creating better connections to businesses, schools, and homes

Now they want input from the public with an online survey. The survey has five parts addressing transportation challenges and priorities. It also has areas where you can elaborate on your opinions.

Click on this link to take the survey.

For more information on the Connect Downtown project click on this link.