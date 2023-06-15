NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seventeen music publishers filed a federal lawsuit in Nashville against Twitter, claiming the copyright infringement on music creators who receive nothing from the social media giant.

According to the lawsuit, the publishers want $150,000 per violations, totaling nearly a quarter of $1 billion.

The lawsuit said, “While numerous Twitter competitors recognize the need for proper licenses and agreement for the use of musical compositions on their platforms, Twitter does not, and instead breeds massive copyright infringement that harms music creators.”

The publishers filed the lawsuit and said, “Nashville is a major center for the creation, licensing, and performance of music. Nashville is the home of thousands of songwriters, music publishers, and others whose livelihoods depend on the substantial and lawful ecosystem for using and sharing music.”