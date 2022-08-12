NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of shooting another man to death in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex last week has been taken into custody.

Metro police reported 31-year-old Tyrone McGee has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the Knollcrest Apartments in the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive at 6:17 p.m. last Friday in response to a shooting call.

When officers arrived outside the K building of the apartment complex, they discovered Timothy Hodge, 33, shot to death in the parking lot.

Hodge died at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates Hodge was shot inside a parked vehicle and was left on the pavement before the vehicle fled the scene.

According to Metro police, Hodge did not live at the apartment complex.

McGee was booked into the Metro jail Thursday night and is being held without bond.