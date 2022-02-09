NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man out on bond for a homicide charge was arrested Tuesday and is now faced with additional drug and robbery charges from two separate incidents.

According to Metro police, Thomas Vaden, 22, robbed Uptown Market at gunpoint on Jan. 31. Employees said he had a face mask on, but they recognized him as a frequent customer and even called him by name. A warrant said he walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at employees, and took money from the register.

Thomas Vaden (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When Vaden walked out of the market, police said a woman walking in noticed what was happening and engaged in a physical altercation with Vaden. Employees told police the female involved in the altercation was Vaden’s mother.

On Tuesday, officers said they located Vaden at a Twice Daily on White Bridge Pike. A warrant stated that Vaden and his girlfriend sat in the vehicle while another person walked up and stood on the passenger side.

Officers then approached the vehicle and said they saw a plastic bag of Xanax pills in the cupholder area with a small amount of cash next to it. A warrant said officers believed Vaden and his girlfriend were at the gas station to sell pills to the third suspect standing outside the vehicle. Both Vaden and his girlfriend were arrested.

According to police, Vaden was out on bond for a homicide charge after a 2020 shooting in The Nations. Officials said Vaden admitted to shooting a 56-year-old man outside his home. A warrant said Vaden also reportedly had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and assault.