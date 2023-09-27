NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man wanted for a deadly shooting on Charles E. Davis Boulevard in April was arrested in Chattanooga.

Metro police said 35-year-old Edwin Harris was arrested in Chattanooga on unrelated offenses.

Harris was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury earlier this month for first-degree murder and will be returned to Nashville in the near future, according to investigators.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on April 8, police responded to a shots fired call at Sudekum Apartments. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Juan Marquez, who had been shot multiple times, lying outside the door of his apartment.

Edwin Harris (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Marquez was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The organization, Early Bridge Builders, has been working to help the Marquez family since the shooting happened, even going so far as to create a GoFundMe page to help send Marquez’s body back to his home country.