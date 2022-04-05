NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Youth Service detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for the murder of her three-week-old son last year.

Authorities say, Tiffany Marie Young, 33, is wanted on a first-degree murder indictment in regard to the death of Andrew Dalton III, last June.

Andrew was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital on June 16, 2021, after he was found unresponsive and not breathing inside the family’s Lenore Street home.

Young told police she was asleep on her bed with Andrew for about 90 minutes.

A small container on the bed was found to be containing methamphetamine, following lab tests by MNPD.

A blood sample from Young tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and amphetamine.

The medical examiner ruled that Andrew died as a result of “mechanical asphyxia” — likely due to an arm or leg being compressed against his abdomen. The investigation into this case concluded that the drugs in Young’s system played a crucial role in Andrew’s death.

The Davidson County Grand Jury returned the first-degree murder indictment against her last month, but authorities have not yet been successful in tracking her down.

If you see Young or know where she is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. She is also known to go by the last name “Sillah.”