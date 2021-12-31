NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old mother was charged Thursday night after police said she was involved in a fight between two children earlier in the year.

According to a warrant, it happened on Oct. 26, 2021, at a bus stop hear South 6th St. and Shelby Ave. The fight was between a juvenile victim and a juvenile codefendant.

Police said during the fight, the codefendant’s mother, Jessica Nelson, pinned down the child victim to allow the codefendant to bang the victim’s head against the ground.

Authorities said the fight was broken up by other kids but started again in the Family Dollar parking lot at the same intersection. Nelson then reportedly grabbed a knife and officials said she started swinging it towards the child victim and other children that were at the scene.

The juvenile victim was injured, but it is unclear if she was struck by the knife. The warrant said the victim’s mother wants to prosecute.

Nelson was charged with aggravated assault.