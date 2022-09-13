NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides.

One of the most recent victims died in a shootout outside a restaurant.

“I’m a single mother of three. I lost my only girl, my only daughter. I just prayed and said, ‘Lord, you are in control.'”

Those are the emotions running through Laura Jno Baptiste.

“I prayed for her to come back alive. I prayed for her to come back because I said no, you cannot go Destinee you are just 19 years old. That’s all I have, just one daughter,” Laura said.

Her daughter Destinee was shot to death outside of Oscars Taco Shop on Fessler’s Lane last Friday.

“She had multiple gunshots in her body. When she arrived, she was already dead. She was gone,” Laura said.

In the parking lot, police say two cars pulled in and parked next to each other, after moving from one car to the other, Destinee was caught in the crossfire as gunfire erupted from both vehicles.

Moments later, one of the cars drove off and onto Lebanon Pike.

On Tuesday, Laura thanked the truck drivers who boxed in the getaway car so police could arrest the suspects.

“You saved many lives because they could be on the streets doing the same thing again to another family,” Laura said.

Reflecting on his sister’s murder, Dwight Jno Baptiste says gun violence continues to plague their community.

“You can’t really protect yourself from it at this point, seems like you can go wherever if you feel safe, or if you don’t feel safe, it can happen,” Dwight said.

Destinee’s mother has a lasting message she hopes resonates with other parents.

“Please parents, pay attention to your kids, where they go, please listen to your kids. Please kids, talk to your mom, please I beg you, talk to your parents, please I beg you please,” Laura said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Destinee’s funeral. You can donate here.