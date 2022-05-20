NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville mother has been arrested after an elementary school student was found with a loaded gun at school.

Derrika Parker, 29, is facing a reckless endangerment charge after her daughter brought a loaded 9mm gun to Napier Elementary School.

The gun was found after the student told a staff member at an after-school program that the weapon had been in her backpack all day.

Officers recovered the weapon, which was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Parker reportedly admitted to officers that she put the gun in her daughter’s backpack.

She was arrested on outstanding warrants along with the reckless endangerment charge.